Randy Peters with Randy Peters Catering is in the FOX40 kitchen showing Martina some of the goodies he'll be cooking at the upcoming Feed My Starving Children Fundraiser on August 26.

Feed My Starving Children is a Christian non-profit that distributes culturally-neutral, nutritious meals to nearly 70 countries through more than 70 missions and humanitarian agencies. In most cases, the free food is used to operate orphanages, schools, clinics, and community feeding programs that contribute to long-term community development. Ninety-two percent of donations to FMSC go directly to the food program.

DISHES:

1. Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pull Pork and Spicy Coleslaw

2. Two Times the Sinner – Deviled Ham Deviled Eggs

3. Meatloaf Muffins with Mashed Potatoes and Brown Gravy

4. House Chips with Randy Rub and Roasted Onion Dip

5. Corn Cakes with Herb Ricotta and Blistered Tomatoes