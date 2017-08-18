Finnish Police Shoot Man Who Stabbed Several People in Turku

A photo taken from the instagram account of BernatMajo shows police officers and rescuers standing in a street in the Finnish city of Turku where several people were stabbed on August 18, 2017.
Several people were stabbed in the street in the Finnish city of Turku with police shooting one suspect and warning several others could still be at large. Police had yet to confirm how many people had been wounded but witnesses said they had seen several bodies lying on the ground in a busy area of the city in southwest Finland. / AFP PHOTO / Bernat Majo (Photo credit should read BERNAT MAJO/AFP/Getty Images)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — A man stabbed several people in Finland’s western city of Turku before police shot him in a leg and detained him Friday, police said, adding that authorities were looking for more potential suspects.

Finnish broadcaster YLE says several people were seen lying on the ground in Puutori square in central Turku. On Twitter, police urged people to avoid that part of Turku.

One person has been “apprehended,” Finnish police said, adding “several people had been stabbed.” Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

Tabloid Ilta-Sanomat says six people were injured, one man and five women, and that a woman with stroller was attacked by a man with a large knife.

Prime Minister Juha Sipila said the government was closely monitoring the ongoing police operation and holding an emergency meeting later Friday.

Police planned a news conference at 7 p.m. (1500 GMT; 11 a.m. EDT) in Turku, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) west of Helsinki.