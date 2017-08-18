Florida Authorities Say 4 Officers Shot in Kissimmee, Jacksonville

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say four police officers have been shot.

The Kissimmee Police Department says via its official Twitter site Friday night that two officers were shot in the area of Palmway and Cypress.

KPD reporting two officers shot in the area of palmway and cypress. Media staging area at Stapkesvon Main Street. — Kissimmee Police (@kissimmeepolice) August 19, 2017

Mayor Teresa Jacobs reported the officers’ deaths and offered her prayers on Twitter.

Heartbreaking loss of two of Kissimmee's finest officers. Please join in prayers for families, friends, and law enforcement. — Mayor Teresa Jacobs (@Mayor_Jacobs) August 19, 2017

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted that two officers had been shot in West Jacksonville.

Two police officers shot: If you are inclined to do so, say a prayer for our two #JSO officers that have been shot. — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 19, 2017

No further information was immediately available.

Kissimmee is about 23 miles (37.01 kilometers) south of Orlando.