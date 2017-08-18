Florida Authorities Say 4 Officers Shot in Kissimmee, Jacksonville

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities say four police officers have been shot.
The Kissimmee Police Department says via its official Twitter site Friday night that two officers were shot in the area of Palmway and Cypress.
Mayor Teresa Jacobs reported the officers’ deaths and offered her prayers on Twitter.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office tweeted that two officers had been shot in West Jacksonville.
No further information was immediately available.
Kissimmee is about 23 miles (37.01 kilometers) south of Orlando.