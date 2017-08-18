Local Basketball Organization Hoping to Join More Competitive League

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Trend Settaz is a small basketball organization that has three different teams ranging in age from kindergarten to sixth grade.

The organization focuses on helping the young athletes develop physically and mentally for basketball and life.

They play in the NCYS Nor-Cal Youth Sports recreational league and have won the championship title seven times already.

The team needs a challenge to keep the kids focused and motivated so they are hoping to transfer them to the Amateur Athletic Union organization.

AAU is a more competitive organization where participating athletes are often scouted for college teams.

The price can be pretty hefty so the Trend Settaz are raising money via GoFundMe to pay for the $250 fees and uniform costs.

Right now, for practices they bounce between different outdoor parks so they are also searching for a sponsor willing to host them as permanent location for practice.