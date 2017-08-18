Loved Ones Remember Teen Killed in Hit-and-Run as Police Search for Driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NATOMAS -- At a vigil Friday night, a tight-knit circle of loved ones surrounded by a crowd of supporters shed tears for Jamari Moore , a boy known for making others smile.

"At school he'd always make funny jokes, I'd laugh so hard," said Moore's cousin, Cabelle Boissiere.

But fond memories are not yet enough to block out the way the 15-year-old's life ended.

"I wish I hadn't gone to the scene, that's all I can think about," said Moore's sister, Janea Moore.

Moore was biking with a friend along El Centro Road Thursday night when CHP says someone driving a 2006 Buick LaCrosse hit him.

"He said oh 'f-word' and 'oh s***,' and then he took off," said a witness to the aftermath who asked to be identified only as "Carrie." "I saw the dark car taking off."

According to CHP, the car that killed Jamari was reported stolen Thursday night.

Sacramento police told FOX40 a man said he was walking out of a Safeway on Del Paso Boulevard when two men in a car held him at gunpoint and took his car keys.

The man told police it happened at 8 p.m., 28 minutes before the hit-and-run. However, the man didn't report the carjacking until 9:40 p.m., an hour and 10 minutes after the hit-and-run.

The Sacramento Police Department is investigating the reported carjacking, including collecting evidence to verify if the carjacking actually happened.

Regardless of who is responsible, Moore's loved ones are calling on them to do than right thing.

"They need to come forward," Janea Moore said.