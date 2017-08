Traffic along westbound Interstate 80 was stopped at the Nevada state line Friday after a mudslide blocked the roadway.

WB I-80 is closed at the Nevada Stateline due to an active mudslide at Farad. Caltrans crews enroute to clear.no ETO. pic.twitter.com/fJ4GIfKKH8 — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) August 19, 2017

Rains from a thunderstorm caused the landslide near Floriston and forced traffic to come to a standstill starting at Gold Ranch Casino.

Caltrans crews were able to clean things up and reopen the roadway by around 8:17 p.m.