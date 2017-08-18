Police Arrest Suspect in Ceres Home Depot Robbery, Employee Assault

CERES — Police arrested a man suspected of robbing a Home Depot in Ceres and attacking an employee with a drill.

Christopher Clements was staying at a Motel 6 in Turlock, where police arrested him Wednesday, according to the Ceres Police Department.

Home Depot’s surveillance cameras caught images of Clements carrying a red case July 29. He had stolen a drill and hammer kit from a display and then hit a loss prevention team member with the drill when he was asked to drop the kit.

Several people were able to identify Clements and reported him to the Ceres Police Department.

Clements has been booked at the Stanislaus County jail on robbery charges and a parole violation. He is being held without bail.