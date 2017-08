Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Sacramento Scandinavian Festival is a collaborative celebration of the Nordic heritage with the area's Finnish, Norwegian, and Swedish clubs. The festival features Scandinavian food, baked goods, and merchandise for sale, plus Viking reenactors and interactive activities for the whole family.

More info:

Sacramento Scandinavian Festival

Saturday

10 am to 4 pm

Scottish Rite Center

Facebook: Sacramento Scandinavian Festival