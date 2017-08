Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A security camera caught a brief video of what appeared to be mountain lion in the storage yard of Capitol Steel Products.

Workers were shocked to see a mountain lion in the busy industrial area surrounding Power Inn Road near Lemon Hill Avenue, even if it was at around 3 in the morning.

Morrison Creek, a major watershed in South Sacramento, is home to wildlife like skunks and possums that can be prey for big cats.

Neighboring businesses say they will be cautious at night when mountain lions are active. That especially goes for the steel businesses employees who work the night shift.