Solar Eclipse: Student Safety a Top Priority for Local Schools

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- For local school districts the solar eclipse is creating a unique safety concern and a unique opportunity for a real world science lesson.

At Riverview Stem in Rancho Cordova, Monday's lesson plan will be outside during the eclipse, recording temperatures and measuring the shape of the eclipse.

"We want to keep them safe, we want to make sure they're not looking directly at the sun without the proper solar filters, the proper glasses," said Xanthi Pinkerton, Spokesperson for the Elk Grove Unified School District.

In Elk Grove, some students will have activities outside, others will stay inside.

It's a similar situation in the Folsom Cordova Unified School District. Some classes will provide protective glasses, others will use pinhole projectors to avoid looking directly into the sun.