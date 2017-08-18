‘Super Bowl of Astronomy’: Sacramentans Leave for Total Eclipse

SACRAMENTO — It’s a possible once-in-a-lifetime event – a total eclipse.

Its path of totality starts near Portland, Oregon and ends through South Carolina. Californians will only see a partial eclipse Monday, unless they get out of town.

Jim McAlister left Sacramento on Friday to make his way up to southern Oregon. To him, it is a rare opportunity and an adventure.

He’s brought his bike, a cooler and everything he needs.

Ralph Merletti, a science teacher and member of the Sacramento Valley Astronomical Society, will leave for the path of totality Saturday morning. He’s headed to the Oregon-Idaho border. He’s bringing his telescope, binoculars and camera.

This will be Merletti’s fifth solar eclipse. For decades he’s traveled the world to see solar eclipses.

He calls it “the Super Bowl of astronomy.”

Sacramento CHP wants people who are staying in California for the partial eclipse to also keep safety in mind.

They warn that it is important to pull over on the side of the road while trying to photograph the event. While driving, never wear eclipse glasses and be sure to turn headlights on if necessary. Also, be on the lookout for distracted drivers and pedestrians.