‘Super Bowl of Astronomy’: Sacramentans Leave for Total Eclipse

SACRAMENTO — It’s a possible once-in-a-lifetime event – a total eclipse.
Its path of totality starts near Portland, Oregon and ends through South Carolina. Californians will only see a partial eclipse Monday, unless they get out of town.
Jim McAlister left Sacramento on Friday to make his way up to southern Oregon. To him, it is a rare opportunity and an adventure.
He’s brought his bike, a cooler and everything he needs.
Ralph Merletti, a science teacher and member of the Sacramento Valley Astronomical Society, will leave for the path of totality Saturday morning. He’s headed to the Oregon-Idaho border. He’s bringing his telescope, binoculars and camera.
This will be Merletti’s fifth solar eclipse. For decades he’s traveled the world to see solar eclipses.