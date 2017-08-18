Video Shows Firefighters Rushing to Save 6 People Trapped in Burning Stockton Building

STOCKTON — Stockton firefighters rushed to rescue people trapped in a home above a commercial building Thursday night as flames took over the structure.

Just around the corner from Engine 9’s firehouse on East Harding and North Wilson ways, a two-story structure caught fire with six people inside.

The flames took over the front stairwell and people began hanging out of the second story windows to try and escape. Firefighters had to use a ladder to help get several people out safely.

One firefighter tried to use a ladder to access a victim trapped in the back of the home, but the ladder fell short. The firefighter climbed up to the first story roof and had to remove the bars from the second story window before getting the victim to safety.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and are now investigating its cause.