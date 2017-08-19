Motor Home Hits Tree, Bursts into Flames Along Highway 50

RANCHO CORDOVA — One person was injured Saturday after a motor home caught fire along eastbound Highway 50.

The highway reopened near Zinfandel Drive as crews put out the fire that started after the motor home crashed into a tree.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reports someone has been hospitalized with unknown injuries as a result of the crash.

The flames from the RV scorched nearby trees and a fence.

It is unknown what may have caused the crash and sparked the blaze.

Stay with FOX40 News and FOX40.com for more updates as this story develops.