STOCKTON — Stockton CHP reports a motorcyclist died Friday on Highway 4 after colliding with the back of a big rig.

A 41-year-old Discovery Bay motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash just east of Wilhoit Road.

The man was speeding westbound down the highway behind a Freightliner.

The 33-year-old Freightliner driver from Lodi was traveling at around 55 mph when the motorcycle crashed into him.

CHP does not know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.