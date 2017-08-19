Sacramento Deputy Uses Dance to Give Back to the Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento County Deputy Gen Saelee didn't let her full uniform stop her from busting a move at the California State Capitol on a hot afternoon, and it was all for a good cause.

FOX40's Ty Steele caught the deputy line dancing during the 18th annual Walk for Wishes, an event that raises money to grant wishes for young people suffering from life threatening medical conditions.

"I've always been a dancer," said Saelee after her impromptu dance session was over. "When I was young, dancing kept me out of trouble."

Now she has turned that life passion into a career and a way to give back to her community.

Saelee, who has been with the sheriff's department for three years, facilitates a break-dancing class for students at Valley High School in Sacramento. She also does outreach like Saturday's Make-A-Wish fundraiser as part of her department's youth services unit.

Deputy Saelee is from Sacramento, went to Sheldon High School and graduated from Sacramento State's criminal justice program.