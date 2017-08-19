Stockton Woman Pleads for Return of Stolen Locket Containing Her Grandmother’s Ashes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- A Stockton woman is asking for the public's help in finding a special locket stolen from her car.

Tina Long was at the movies on East Miner Street Friday and got out around 8:30 p.m. to see the driver's side window of her car smashed in.

The person who broke in stole a large amount of random things, including clothes, a bowling ball and cell phone chargers. But they also took a locket that was hanging from the rearview mirror.

Inside the locket -- her grandmother's ashes.

Long's grandmother died five years ago Monday and Tina has had the locket in her car since she died.

She feels her vehicle was targeted because the thief saw the locket and thought it was valuable.

Joe Silva with the Stockton Police Department said no arrests have been made.

The Stockton resident is not just generous to her community, just two days ago she opened up her own Little Free Pantry, but she also cares for her family.

Long took her grandmother in when she was diagnosed with cancer and was recovering from a stroke as well as a heart attack. The two were very close.

It doesn't matter to Long if the other items are never returned to her, all she wants is the locket and what it holds. She'll take it back, no questions asked.

Anyone who may have information about the necklace can call Long at (209) 603-7507.