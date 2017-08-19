Wheatland Man Dies Trying to Move Faulty Construction Vehicle

WHEATLAND — A Wheatland resident died Friday after losing control of a heavy-duty construction vehicle.

At a home on Kapaka Lane near Camp Far West Road a 32-year-old man was attempting to move a 3-axle construction vehicle down a steep slope.

Yuba County CHP reports the vehicle was in poor mechanical condition and had no steering or brakes.

The man lost control of the vehicle as it began picking up speed then crossed over Kapaka Lane into a barbed wire fence.

The vehicle kept going and hit another barbed wire fence and some trees. It stopped when it overturned into a small pond.

The 32-year-old’s father and a neighbor tried to pull him from the water but he died from his injuries.

Officials have not reported the identity of the Wheatland man.