Detectives Investigating Drive-By Shooting in Stockton

STOCKTON — A 19-year-old woman is dead after a drive-by shooting in Stockton Saturday night, police said in a statement Sunday morning.

Just after 9 p.m. Saturday night, the victim was outside along the 100 block of East Willow Street, when the suspect drove by in a car and shot multiple times, striking the woman.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

Detectives investigating the shooting encourage those with information to contact Stockton Police.

At this time, Stockton Police do not have a motive for the shooting or a description of the suspect.