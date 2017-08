YUBA COUNTY — Cal Fire crews are battling a 600 acre vegetation fire off Chuck Yeager Road at Beale Air Force Base.

The fire is burning grass and brush and does not appear to be threatening any structures.

No evacuations or road closures have been issued.

