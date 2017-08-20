Five Teens Arrested in Connection to Graffiti at Two Roseville Schools

ROSEVILLE — Police have arrested five teens accused of putting up racially charged graffiti inside the Buljan Middle School concession stand early Sunday morning.

Police say one of those five teens had a gun on him at the time of his arrest, and all of them will face hate crime and vandalism charges.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, Roseville police responded to the school near Pleasant Grove and Washington Boulevards. They found the school’s snack shack broken into with several items reported stolen.

Police also found racist and gang-related graffiti.

The same suspects are believed to have caused similar damage at Vencil Brown Elementary School, which is about two blocks away from Buljan.

Buljan Middle School is the same place police say vandals caused $5,000 worth of damage back in June, all to steal just $25 worth of candy and soda.

Police say the suspects are all boys between the ages of 14 and 16.

Crews are working on cleaning and covering the graffiti, and school is expected to continue on Monday as usual.

Roseville City School District Sent the following message to parents:

Good evening Roseville City School District Parents,

This is Derk Garcia, Superintendent of RCSD with important information about vandalism that occurred on two of our campuses over the weekend. Buljan Middle School and Vencil Brown Elementary School received extensive property damage late Saturday evening. Our staff immediately began working to clean up the campuses to ensure our schools are ready for students on Monday morning. The hard work of our staff is greatly appreciated.

We have been informed by Roseville Police Department that five arrests of underage individuals have been made in connection with this crime. It is disappointing that anyone would inflict damage to a school. We are extremely thankful to our police department for their diligence.

We ask our community to always keep an extra eye on our schools; and if you see something… please say something.

Sincerely,

Derk Garcia

Superintendent

Roseville City School District