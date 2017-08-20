Parents, Players Frustrated After Whitney High School Football Coaches Resign

ROCKLIN — Parents voiced their frustration toward Whitney High School administrators Sunday evening after the school accepted the resignation of football coach Paul Dougherty and assistant coach Marc Rubalcaba.

The school says both coaches resigned after the California Interscholastic Federation’s Sac Joaquin Section ruled Whitney ineligible for post-season play this year after receiving multiple infractions pertaining to practices.

The infractions took place over 2 1/2 years beginning in 2015, with the most recent coming in July of this year.

The infractions have to do with illegal equipment at practices during the summer.

At a Q&A session with administrators Sunday evening at Whitney high school’s theater, parents say they were upset that the coaches were not simply suspended.

“I feel the punishment does not fit the crime, I feel the administration failed in terms of managing their employees,” said parent Gina Eaton.

At one point, the entire varsity football team took the stage and one player read a pre-written note expressing their frustration with the school accepting their coaches resignations and also frustrated that they were not consulted prior.

“We felt like we were out of the entire loop, and they never kept us abreast of the situation, we were all just left in the dark,” said Chad Campbell, a Whitney High School football player.

Whitney High School is in the Rocklin Unified School District. Rocklin’s next school board meeting will be on Sept. 6, where some parents say they hope to take up the issue at the district level.

The following is a list of the five infractions:

Infraction #1 – Violation of by-law 504.9 and 1903.3 Use of bags/shields during spring practice

Infraction #2 – Violation of by-law 504.9 and 1903.3 Use of bags/shields during spring practice

Infraction#3- Violation of by-law190 Team football camp that did not follow the rules and regulations set forth by the section

Infraction#4- Violation of by-law1903.4-Use of equipment during “conditioning/acclimation days” where the only football equipment allowed was helmets and footballs

Infraction #5 – Violation of by-law 504.8 and 2003.- Use of equipment during “dead-period”