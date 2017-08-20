Police Investigate Homicide of 21-Year-Old Found Shot in Stockton Garage

STOCKTON — Police are investigating a homicide after a 21-year-old was shot and found inside of a Stockton garage.

The man died after being transported to a local hospital.

Stockton officers arrived at Keyser Drive around 5:03 a.m. in response to a reported shooting and found the 21-year-old in a home’s garage.

Evidence technicians were investigating a car at the scene as several evidence markers were scattered about the street.

The Stockton Police Department could not report the incidents leading up to the shooting or any information regarding a suspect.

