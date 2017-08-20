Suspect Crashes Stolen Car in Elk Grove After Leading Police on Chase

ELK GROVE — The Sacramento Police Department reports a man who led police on a car chase Sunday has been hospitalized.

A police observation device was activated at Meadowview Road in Sacramento at around 9:12 a.m. for a wanted vehicle.

A man in the stolen car led police on a 12-minute chase to Laguna and Big Horn boulevards in Elk Grove, where the car crashed.

Soon after the suspect ran from the car, he was apprehended by officers.

The stolen car struck another vehicle during the chase, but no other injuries were reported.

Police have not made any arrests yet and the suspect is at a local hospital after complaining of pain.