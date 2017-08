Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Some pet owners may have been worried about their pets looking up at the sun during the solar eclipse.

While the sun can certainly be damaging to animal's eyes, Dr. Jyl says pets know not to look at the sun. To stay safe, simply keep animals inside.

Some pets may become anxious during events like the eclipse, so Dr. Jyl recommends using calming oils.

