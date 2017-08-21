Common’s Imagine Justice Concert Draws Big Crowds to Capitol Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- In the shadow of the state Capitol, Common headlined a pretty uncommon performance -- a free concert Monday night on the Capitol Mall.

The show brought out a wide range of people from 10-year-olds and first-timers to loyal fans and activists.

"Imagine Justice," featuring J Cole and speaker Van Jones was a concert with a cause.

"This is one of the greatest moments ever for me in my career," Common said.

The cause -- criminal justice reform -- is personal to the Oscar-winning hip-hop artist.

"I think of some of the things I did when I was 16, I could almost be in the same place," Common said.

After a night outside the Capitol, Common will be inside Tuesday to meet with state leaders in support of three pieces of legislation centered around juvenile incarceration and bail reform.

Common hopes he makes an impact -- not just on lawmakers, but on the people in the crowd.

"We can use our voices -- whether you're a bus driver, a sanitation worker," Common said.

Fans were inspired, by a common cause or a love for the music.

"I'm at a loss of words!" said Sac State student Fernando Chavez.