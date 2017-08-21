County Supervisor Proposes American River Parkway Clean Up to Crackdown on Homelessness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- A massive clean up could be on the way along the American River Parkway. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors is voting this week on whether to fund a crackdown on the homeless living next to the river. However, some are questioning if the tactic will work.

"Some people look really rough out here and dirty, but some of them aren't all bad," said Cindi Steffen, who lives along the American River.

Steffen is one of the hundreds of homeless living in or around Discovery Park, an area she says has many advantages.

"Water supply, restrooms, toilet paper, shade," Steffen said.

But even she agrees that sometimes the conditions of the park are unwelcoming.

"There'll be, like, crazy people totally out of their mind walking around half naked," Steffen said.

That's one of the reasons Sacramento County District One Supervisor Phil Serna wants to allocate $3 million to $5 million to the parks budget to clean up the American River Parkway.

"We've had 100 acre wildfires here that are human caused," Serna said. "And the water is being fouled because people are putting human waste and garbage into the rivers."

He says the money will employ new rangers and social workers to help the homeless find other places to live.

"Even an animal care and control officer that's dedicated for the parkway given the number of aggressive, off-leash dogs that my constituents have to deal with on a daily basis," Serna said.

To pay for it, Serna says park entry fees would not go up. Instead he's looking at non-general fund sources, such as neighborhood revitalization funds and a county solid waste fund.

"But it's taking away from solid waste, which means solid waste is going to have to raise their fees to the consumers," said District 4 Supervisor Sue Frost.

Frost says she's voting against the idea, pointing to the fact that in April the county already approved several new initiatives pledging around $10 million to reduce the number of homeless.

"We haven't had time to see it work, and it could have a positive impact on the park systems," Frost said.

Frost says on top of that, the county already spends more than $55 million a year on homelessness, and she fears Serna's plan could eventually take money out of the county's reserve fund -- reserves she says are dangerously low.

"When we have our next economic downturn, we definitely want to be prepared. We're in a position now if it was today, we would have about 8 days of reserves," Frost said.

The board of supervisors will vote on the new park's budget Wednesday.

Serna believes if many of the homeless in these parks are forced out they will enroll into the county's homeless programs and shelters.