CSU Stanislaus Students Demand Expulsion of White Nationalist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TURLOCK -- A group of students demanded the expulsion of a white nationalist from the CSU Stanislaus campus Monday.

The demonstration was held during school President Ellen Junn's welcome address inside the Snider Music Recital Hall.

Nathan Damigo, 31, is an Oakdale resident who is a social science student at the school. His group, Identity Evropa, is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Damigo was credited by infamous white nationalist Richard Spencer as being a key player in the violent Charlottesville, Virginia rally. One counter protester, Heather Heyer, was killed that day.

Junn did not address the media on Monday.

According to a school spokesperson, Junn some students this morning about their concerns Monday morning and addressed them again after they interrupted her speech.

"This is really turbulent times. I'm glad you are here with your concerns but we also have to conduct ourselves in a way to understand the different complexities of the law," she said during the event.

The demonstrators ultimately let Junn finish her address.

The school would not say whether Damigo would be suspended or expelled.