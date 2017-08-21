Fairfield Police Investigate Deadly Shooting

FAIRFIELD — Police in Fairfield are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday night near Madison and Broadway Street.

Investigators say the shooting was between two cars. One crashed at the intersection of Madison and Delaware Street around 9:30 p.m. Two people were in the car, police said, one man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound. That man later died from his injuries.

According to police, detectives found three people from the other car inside a home on Taylor Street. They were taken into custody without incident.

Christopher Vanning Johnson, 22, was arrested and booked into jail for homicide, shooting into a vehicle and carrying a concealed firearm. Jesus Guiterrez Jr., 19, was arrested and booked for the same charges. Jordan Hendricks, 18, was arrested possession of a loaded gun in public.

Police said detectives are investigating a possible connection between this shooting and one that happened along Nelson Road on August 11.