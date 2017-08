Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone sits down with Scott Budnick to discuss the Imagine Justice Concert and what Proposition 57 means for California.

The Imagine Justice Concert comes to Sacramento Monday at 5 p.m. on Capitol Mall.

Experience a free concert with Common and J. Cole to support theĀ Anti-Recidivism Coalition, a California advocacy network that aims to help formerly incarcerated young people.