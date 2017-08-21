How to Spot Post-Eclipse Eye Problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- For weeks, eye doctors have been warning people that looking directly at the sun without proper protection, even for just a few seconds, can damage the retina on the back of your eyeball.

"It only takes a little bit of unprotected light before your get permanent to your retina," Dr. Tony Tsai, of RetinaMD.com, told FOX40.

In 1999, after a solar eclipse in England, thousands reported vision problems. There's even a term for it -- eclipse blindness.

The symptoms of eclipse blindness might not even show up for a couple of hours or even a couple of days. A blind spot will show up in the center of the person's vision and last anywhere from a few days to a few years or, if the damage is severe enough, forever.

Other symptoms include distorted or discolored vision and eye pain.

Anyone experiencing these symptoms should see an optometrist or ophthalmologist right away.