Local Veterans React to Trump’s New Afghanistan Strategy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- "The American people expect to see real reforms, real progress and real results," President Donald Trump said in a speech on Monday.

"I wasn't hearing that we're gonna do anything different," said Army veteran Bill Randolph.

Sacramento veterans who served in Afghanistan are left with more questions than answers after Donald Trump's speech about America's plan forward for Afghanistan and Southeast Asia.

"They've never set a clear goal of what victory is. How do we win Afghanistan? We're just there in this perpetual back and forth," said Navy veteran Daniel Garza.

But the president proclaimed that from now on, this would be the definition of victory there.

"Attacking our enemies, obliterating ISIS, crushing al-Qaida, preventing Taliban from taking over Afghanistan and stopping mass terrorist attacks in America before they emerge," Trump said.

However, the president declared he would not reveal the number of additional troops being sent, the amount of money to fund future attacks or a timeline for ending the war.

"It's very vague, there's no details about it, he says he has a plan, and we should just believe in him," said veteran Marine Derek Matthew.

The veterans FOX40 spoke with did agree with Trump about what a hasty withdrawal of American troops would mean for the citizens of Afghanistan.

"The consequences of a rapid exit are both predictable and unacceptable," Trump said.

They think it would create a security vacuum -- leaving progress made there on shaky ground.

"And it's gonna collapse soon after we leave. So why are we sending more troops?" Garza said.

The main change Matthew heard from Trump was in regard to a change in foreign policy with Pakistan.

"But at the end go the day, Pakistan is a sovereign nation, so how are you going to compel them to act on America's behalf and to change these policies?" Matthew said.

"Exactly, we have not been invited into Pakistan, so," Randolph said.