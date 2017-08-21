Preparing for the Sacramento Burger Battle with Rodney Blackwell, Chef Wes Nilssen

Posted 12:21 PM, August 21, 2017, by , Updated at 12:00PM, August 21, 2017

Founder of the Sacramento Burger Battle and local burger blogger Rodney Blackwell joins Chef Wes Nilssen of de Vere's Irish Pub in the kitchen to cook up some bacon burgers.

For the perfect burger, Chef Nilssen recommends getting a good caramelization on the patty using a grill or pan. A delicious pretzel bun and sharp chedder is key.

The Sacramento Burger Battle will be held at Cesar Chavez Plaza Sept. 14. There aren't very many tickets left, so hurry and visit the event site to buy yours!