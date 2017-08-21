Preparing for the Sacramento Burger Battle with Rodney Blackwell, Chef Wes Nilssen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Founder of the Sacramento Burger Battle and local burger blogger Rodney Blackwell joins Chef Wes Nilssen of de Vere's Irish Pub in the kitchen to cook up some bacon burgers.

For the perfect burger, Chef Nilssen recommends getting a good caramelization on the patty using a grill or pan. A delicious pretzel bun and sharp chedder is key.

