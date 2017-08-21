For the perfect burger, Chef Nilssen recommends getting a good caramelization on the patty using a grill or pan. A delicious pretzel bun and sharp chedder is key.
Preparing for the Sacramento Burger Battle with Rodney Blackwell, Chef Wes Nilssen
-
Making Seitan Burgers with Chef Breedlove
-
The Burger Patch Pop-Up Preview
-
Get Great Burgers at Burgerim
-
Five Guys Tops In-N-Out as America’s Favorite Burger Chain
-
Scheduling Conflict Forces Two Leagues to Fight for Space to Play at McClatchy Park
-
-
A Taste for America with Jackson Rancheria
-
Bay Area Favorite Philz Coffee Has New Home in Ice Blocks Project
-
Award Winning Student Recipe
-
Cal Fire Crews Work to Protect Mariposa Homes, Businesses
-
Top Chefs Grill Off!
-
-
Sacramento Firefighters Unveil New Truck
-
Sacramento 2017 Saber Battle
-
Fire Crews Battle Flames and Triple-Digit Temperatures