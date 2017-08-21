Sacramento Region Pauses to Witness Solar Eclipse

SACRAMENTO — California might not have been in the path of totality Monday, but that didn’t stop everyone from taking a moment to safely witness the beautiful natural phenomenon.

Stockton Students Watch Eclipse at School

Students at Stockton's Venture Academy viewed Monday's eclipse through pin hole viewers they built themselves.

"I'm really excited because it's rare and it's a once in a lifetime thing," sixth grader Brooklynn Kehler said.

Students say the best part of the eclipse was that they were able to learn both inside and outside the classroom.

"We're discussing isotopes and how fusion occurs within the sun and converting hydrogen into helium," AP chemistry student Isaiah Rodriguez said.

High schoolers also experimented with the San Joaquin Office of Education's solar telescope. The STEM office purchased it several years to study solar flares.

"It's a wonderful opportunity to link a natural phenomenon to the classroom. So it's an exciting time for kids to document a moment in history," Kirk Brown, STEM director for the San Joaquin County Office of Education, told FOX40. "And if it can relate to science, that's even better."

Sac State, Powerhouse Science Center Host Viewing Parties

A viewing party organized by CSU Sacramento drew hundreds of people to a levee Monday.

"I wanted to make sure I was here and this is such a great opportunity given to us, so I had to be here," spectator Ronaldo Santa Cruz said.

Jazmine Garcia and her sister Natalie were able to find protective glasses at the last minute.

"We actually found them at 7-Eleven," Garcia said. Those protective glasses have been hard to come by in the days leading up to the eclipse.

Even without glasses, spectators were able to use colanders and cheese graters casting a shadow to watch the partial eclipse.

Sac State lecturer Laura Lage and her team brought two telescopes and made special lenses for people to share.

"People really get into astronomy. It's always so much fun," she said. "People are just happy to be here."

A viewing party at the Powerhouse Science Center also drew hundreds.

Spectators like 5-year-old Jacob Smilie couldn't believe their eyes.

"It's super, super awesome," he said.

Powerhouse had several experts and volunteers on hand to explain the eclipse and answer questions, but 5-year-old Josie Matista broke it down to FOX40 like a science pro.

"The moon is in the middle. The sun is on the back. And the earth is in the middle, I mean in the front," Matista said. "So that means the moon is blocking the sun."

FOX40 Anchor Travels to Path of Totality

FOX40's Paul Robins traveled to Oregon where he and his wife were able to witness the total eclipse in person. This is what Paul had to say:

The Next Chance to View Totality

America's next chance to view a total eclipse is in 2024. Its path takes it through Mexico, parts of the eastern United States and Canada.