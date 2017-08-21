Sonora Woman Accused of Cutting Power to Walmart Store

SONORA — A Sonora woman was arrested Monday, a week after she was named as a suspect in a vandalism case that involved power at a Walmart store being cut.

Elizabeth Cutting, 42, is suspected of gaining access to the store’s circuit box. Police in Sonora say an estimated $50,000 in perishable items had to be thrown away. Cutting is also accused of trying to get to a circuit box at PetSmart.

Police say Cutting was spotted in Sonora on Monday, walking near the Sonora Gold Lodge. She was arrested and booked into jail on vandalism charges. Cutting is being held on $20,000 bail.