Car Drove at High Speed Across Catalan Vineyard

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The daughter of a Catalan vineyard owner says her father alerted police after they saw a car crossing their property at high speed even though the vineyard was closed off.

Regional police say they shot a man Monday afternoon in that area amid a massive manhunt for the fugitive from the Barcelona van attack. Catalan public radio says a bomb disposal robot has removed a possible explosives belt from the downed suspect.

Roser Venura says police told them to immediately leave the Ventura Soler cava vineyard, located between the towns of Sadurni d’Anoia and Subirats, 45 kilometers (28 miles) west of Barcelona. She says “we heard a helicopter flying around and many police cars coming toward the gas station” near the property.

The La Vanguardia newspaper reported that Barcelona van attack suspect Younes Abouyaaqoub, 22, had been captured in the area. Police would not confirm that.