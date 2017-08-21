Thousands Expected in Downtown Sacramento for ‘Imagine Justice’ Concert

SACRAMENTO — The City of Sacramento is expecting 28,000 people to converge on Capitol Mall for the free Imagine Justice concert, headlined by Grammy-winning hop-hop artist Common.
Street closures were put into place between 5th Street and 10th Street, and L Street and N Street, starting Sunday morning. The streets should reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Sacramento Regional Tranist officials say light rail service will run at full capacity to accommodate crowds.
The concert is put on by the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, which helps formerly incarcerated young people and lobbies for justice reform.
Other performers include J. Cole and Goapele. Speakers include Van Jones and DeVon Franklin.