Thousands Expected in Downtown Sacramento for ‘Imagine Justice’ Concert

Posted 2:43 PM, August 21, 2017, by , Updated at 02:39PM, August 21, 2017

SACRAMENTO — The City of Sacramento is expecting 28,000 people to converge on Capitol Mall for the free Imagine Justice concert, headlined by Grammy-winning hop-hop artist Common.

Street closures were put into place between 5th Street and 10th Street, and L Street and N Street, starting Sunday morning. The streets should reopen by 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Sacramento Regional Tranist officials say light rail service will run at full capacity to accommodate crowds.

The concert is put on by the Anti-Recidivism Coalition, which helps formerly incarcerated young people and lobbies for justice reform.

Other performers include J. Cole and Goapele. Speakers include Van Jones and DeVon Franklin.

The event will be live streamed here.