Tuolumne Woman Protects Her Children, Shoots Intoxicated Intruder

TUOLUMNE — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman protected her three children Sunday evening and shot an intoxicated man as he broke into her home.

The mother of three called 911 when a man tried to get into her house on Carter Street.

While on the phone with the sheriff’s office dispatch, the woman yelled at the man to go away, locked her doors and safely got her kids upstairs. She also armed herself with a handgun.

When the man was able to get into the woman’s home, she shot him.

Injured, the intruder ran to a nearby residence where he had been previously that night for a party. Deputies found him there and he was taken to Adventist Health with a non-life threatening injury.

At the time police found him, the man had a blood alcohol level over .250 percent.

No arrest has been made, according to the sheriff’s office.