Woman Hit, Killed by Train in Modesto

MODESTO — A woman was hit and killed by a train in Modesto on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Police say the woman was hit by a northbound Union Pacific locomotive near Eighth and I streets about 4:30 p.m. She died from her injuries.

No one else was injured in the accident.

Modesto police are still investigating the events that led up to the incident.

#HappeningNow Train versus pedestrian collision on "I" St at 8th. Letter streets blocked btwn L & D. Use alternate routes. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/YelqilOTNS — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) August 21, 2017

Roadways in the area were temporarily shut down. They have since been reopened.

