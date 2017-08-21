Woman Hit, Killed by Train in Modesto

MODESTO — A woman was hit and killed by a train in Modesto on Monday afternoon, according to police.
Police say the woman was hit by a northbound Union Pacific locomotive near Eighth and I streets about 4:30 p.m. She died from her injuries.
No one else was injured in the accident.
Modesto police are still investigating the events that led up to the incident.
Roadways in the area were temporarily shut down. They have since been reopened.
37.639097 -120.996878