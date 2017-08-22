Amazon’s New Stockton Facility Expected to Create More Than 1,000 Full-Time Jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOCKTON -- Amazon is set to open a new 600,000 plus square foot facility in south Stockton that will support fulfillment centers in Tracy, Patterson and Sacramento.

The new facility is expected to bring over 1,000 full-time, above minimum wage jobs to local residents, according to a statement from Amazon.

"These are good paying jobs with benefits and they lead to careers," said Mayor Michael Tubbs. "So we're going to spend a lot of time with our partners and making sure our folks have the skills, the training, the certification to take advantage of these jobs."

The facility will be located in the airport industrial neighborhood, although city officials have remained tight-lipped about its exact location.

The city has worked with Amazon representatives to meet expedited timeline requests. Economic Development Director Micah Runner said they couldn't give any further details on a timeline and that those would come with future announcements.