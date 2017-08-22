Army Veteran Dies After Crash During Fundraising Ride for Fallen Los Banos Officers

PATTERSON — Husband, father and Army veteran Jason Williams of Patterson was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday while participating in a fundraising ride for two Los Banos officers who were recently shot in the line of duty.

FOX40 spoke with the 41-year-old’s friend and next-door neighbor, Michael Worrell, who was on the ride with him.

He said that traffic ahead of the group came to a complete stop and most of the riders had to brake extremely hard to slow down in time, but that he saw Williams lose control in his rear-view mirror. He said that another rider was not able to stop in time, and ended up colliding with Williams after his bike spilled over.

Worrell said Williams died mid-flight, as he was being airlifted to a hospital in Modesto.

Williams’ friends have started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for burial expenses, as his body will be flown back home to Missouri. His family will eventually move back, as they moved to Patterson two years ago for a job.