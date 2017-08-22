The 16th annual Brews, Blues and BBQ is coming up on August 26th at the Yuba Sutter Fairgrounds. The event boasts a huge selection of beer (unlimited beer tastings), live music from Shane Dwight, delicious food (your choice of ribs, a tri-tip sandwich, BBQ chicken with sides, or a wood fire pizza) as well as wine, water and Pepsi products under a large canopy of shade trees! All of this is included in your ticket price. Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by going online at www.brewsbluesandbbq.com.
More info:
Brews, Blues, & BBQ
Saturday, 4pm-8pm
Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds
(530) 218-3847
BrewsBluesAndBBQ.com