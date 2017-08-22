VOTE NOW! PAPA MURPHY’S FINAL QUARTER FRIDAY NIGHT FAN FAVORITE

How to Play Tennis on a Clay Court

Posted 10:51 AM, August 22, 2017, by

Playing on a clay tennis court is very different from the usual hard court surface. Americans have been fighting a losing battle on clay courts for nearly two decades. Aside from Serena Williams, there hasn’t been a clay court Grand Slam winner from the U.S. since Andre Agassi in 1999. So Gary is out in Roseville at Life Time Athletic learning the best techniques.