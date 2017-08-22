Man Arrested in Hit and Run Crash that Killed Natomas Teen

NATOMAS — A man has been arrested in connection to a hit and run crash that killed a 15-year-old Natomas boy.

Jamari Julian Moore was riding his bicycle Thursday evening near El Centro Road and Leona Circle when investigators say a blue, 2006 Buick LaCrosse struck him and sped away. Detectives found the car the next morning about three miles from where Moore was killed.

CHP detectives arrested Dexter Laron Glover Jr. late Monday night. Glover was booked for hit and run and vehicular manslaughter.

Moore was honored at a memorial on Saturday.