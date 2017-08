Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Meet Chico, a 3-year-old male American Bulldog mix. Chico adores people and is good with children and other dogs, however he enjoys chasing cats a little too much. If you're interested in having Chico join your family, contact the Sacramento SPCA.

More info:

Sacramento SPCA

6201 Florin Perkins Road

Sacramento, CA, 95828

(916) 383- PETS

SSPCA.org