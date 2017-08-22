Missing Ceres Teen Considered ‘At-Risk’

CERES — Police in Ceres are looking for a 13-year-old girl that has been missing since Saturday.

Officials say Vanessa Zendejas posted on social media that she was going to meet someone for the first time. She left behind her cell phone and hasn’t been heard from since.

Zendejas is just over 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has long, curly, black hair and a mole on her right cheek.

Police said there were recent reports of her threatening to harm herself.

Anyone with information about Zendajas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Ceres Police Department at (209) 538-5712.