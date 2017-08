MODESTO — An off-duty Modesto officer died in a crash between a car and a bicycle, according to Chief Galen Carroll.

CHP will be leading an investigation into the collision between Fine Avenue and Maid Marian Lane, near Daniel J. Savage Middle School.

Fatal traffic collision investigation in northeast Modesto. No further information will be released at this time. pic.twitter.com/NKmSfHRg4j — Modesto Police Dept (@ModestoPolice) August 23, 2017

The Modesto Police Department has not identified the officer or described the events leading up to the collision.

Local departments posted their condolences Tuesday evening.

Our deepest condolences and heart felt prayers to the MODESTO POLICE DEPARTMENT during this difficult time. https://t.co/w0nthI8bcV — Stan Con Fire PIO (@stanconfirepio) August 23, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers are with @ModestoPolice. https://t.co/aT7WSM39GK — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) August 23, 2017

