Proposed Stop on Bike Trail Troubles Some West Sacramento Neighbors

WEST SACRAMENTO -- A proposed stop along the Clarksburg Branch Trail in West Sacramento is raising concern among some neighbors.

The site of the stop, dubbed "The Nest," will be right behind the Our Lady of Grace school, near Linden Road and Stonegate Drive in West Sacramento's Lake Washington area.

"When you're sitting, relaxing there, you're looking right into the playground," parents Patrice Griffith said.

Griffith, whose child attends the school, is one of many who have signed a petition to ask the group behind The Nest to find a new location.

She says she fears the proposed location could attract unwanted visitors -- particularly the homeless.

"I'm kind of shocked, as a parent, that I have not been notified by anybody about the location of where it will sit. Just 75 feet away from looking at my kids," she said.

The Nest, which has yet to be approved by the City Council, would come with a repair station for bikes, a water station and a shaded seating area. Its price tag is an estimated $250,000.

Andrew Strumfels, of the group Assemble Sacramento, came to the city with the idea last year.

"We think this is a great site," he said. "It's super visible, it has existing connectivity between the trail and the Town Center."

Strumfels says he's working with the school to come up with ideas like new fencing or building a wall to block visibility, but says it's too expensive to pick a new site.