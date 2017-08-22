Sacramento County Sheriffs Investigating North Highlands Homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH HIGHLANDS -- The Sacramento County Sheriff's Department is investigating a homicide in North Highlands that left one man dead.

Around 12 a.m. Tuesday authorities received a call about a shooting near 4100 Painter Way.

When they arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the head on the ground near the front door of the home.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say the victim lived at the residence and there was evidence of forced entry by the suspect(s).

At this time there is no motive or suspect information available.

If you have any information regarding this case call the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.