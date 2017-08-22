Sacramento Fire Department Announces Tuition Free Firefighter Academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The Sacramento Fire Department announced Tuesday it will be accepting candidates for a free firefighter academy.

Both Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Fire Chief Walt White were on hand at a press conference announcing the tuition free path for those looking for a career as a first responder.

The program also provides funding to help offset the cost of childcare and travel expenses.

Applicants must be 18 years or older have a high school diploma and a valid driver's license.

Mayor Steinberg says the program adds to his goals of creating more career opportunities for young people in the city.

The application window closes Oct. 1. The academy will run from January through June of next year.