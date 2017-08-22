Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Capital Dance Project's summer performance series will kick off on August 25th with Sacramento’s first-ever Sensory-Friendly Dance Performance that is designed specifically for individuals with Autism, or other sensory related disabilities, and their families. CDP is thrilled to receive support from the Sacramento Kings and the Kings Foundation and together CDP and the Sacramento Kings will provide an opportunity for children with special needs and their families to meet and connect with the Sacramento community in a climate of acceptance and understanding. On August 26th and 27th, CDP will premiere its third annual performance of Behind the Barre: Made in Sacramento. CDP's resident choreographers have once again teamed up with Sacramento’s most exciting visual artists and musicians to captivate audiences with nine world premieres. These artists will create a mind-blowing, multi-disciplined performance that is sure to inspire audiences with their innovative partnerships.

More info:

Sensory-Friendly Dance Performance

Friday, 6pm-7pm

The Crest Theatre

Tickets $5

Kings.com/CapitalDance

CapitalDanceProject.org

Behind the Barre

Saturday at 7pm

Sunday at 2pm

The Crest Theatre

Tickets $25, $30 day of

CapitalDanceProject.org/Tickets